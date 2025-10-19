James Linson Jr.

Linson, Jr., James Ralph



James Ralph Linson Jr., age 78, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Friday, October 10, 2025. Funeral service 10 am Monday, October 20, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



