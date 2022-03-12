Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JAMES, Mabel

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JAMES, Mabel M.

Mabel M. James, 93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away

Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born August 17, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Effus and Margaret

(Franklin) Rucker. Mabel was a devoted employee of Wren's Department Store and retired after 30 years of service. She

also had been employed by

Rike's Blue Fox Tea Room. Mabel was a member of Peoples Baptist Church, Clark County Missionary, Baptist Auxiliary, Community Board Member and was a Sunday School Teacher. She loved to dance, cooking, helping others and fried chicken! Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Frieda Thompson and Denise Slade; 5 grandchildren, Michael (Nannette), Shawn (Amber), Kyle (Marquita), Chase and Tiffany (Desi), 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; best friend, Margaret Scott and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas James; son-in-law, Charles Thompson; best friends, Mamie Allen and Cretia

Beavers. Visitation is Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 2 p.m.

until the time of the service at 3 p.m. in Peoples Baptist Church. Burial will be Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry

Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
SCHADE, Donald
4
NEWKOLD, Julia
5
BAKER, WALLACE W.
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top