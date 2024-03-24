James, Michael

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

James, Michael Dean, Sr. "Mike"

Dear husband, father, grandpa & brother passed away March 20, 2024, of Hamilton at the age of 69. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside services at Hickory Flat Cemetery, on Tue., Mar. 26, 2024, at 1 pm with Military Honors by the US Navy. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude's Hospital.

Full obit www.colliganfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Colligan Funeral Home

437 S. 3rd Street

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://colliganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Raines, Paul
3
Kleist, Richard
4
Horstman, Clarence
5
Smith, Barry
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top