James Miller

Miller, James Allen "Jimmy"



James "Jimmy" Allen Miller, age 76, passed peacefully at home surrounded by love from his family on September 29, 2025. A native of Dayton, Ohio and lifelong resident of Cincinnati, Jimmy devoted his life to his family, friends and the greater Cincinnati community. After graduating from the University of Michigan with a B.A in English followed by an M.B.A from Harvard Business School, Jimmy found his calling in finance after supporting his family's real estate business in Dayton. Jimmy earned the highest respect of his peers and clients as one of the top portfolio and firm managers in Cincinnati during a career that spanned over forty years. He spent the majority of his career at Bartlett Wealth Management in Cincinnati, first becoming President and CEO in 1993 and then Chairman in 2007. Jimmy poured his heart and soul into his career and was widely regarded as a true leader in the field within the greater Cincinnati area and throughout the country. An engaged and impactful citizen, Jimmy led a charitable life, leading by example through countless volunteer and philanthropic efforts that continue to be felt today. Combining his brilliant mind for business and his keen interest in the arts, he was instrumental in building the current Contemporary Arts Center and served as its Board Chair for many years. In addition, he took an enormous amount of pride in his Judaism and devoted a tremendous amount of his time and generosity to the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, Hebrew Union College, and the American Jewish Committee. Despite his Jewish faith, two of his most significant activities included serving on the board of Ursuline Academy, a Catholic high school and his daughter's alma mater, and Xavier University, a Jesuit university. Recognizing the common underpinning of altruism in all faiths, Jimmy left an indelible imprint on all that he approached, regardless of its philosophy. He was a true mensch. An unwavering supporter of his beloved Cincinnati Reds and Michigan Wolverines, Jimmy found simple satisfaction in a day at the ballpark or a trip to Ann Arbor with family or friends - perhaps his two favorite pastimes. He could be found at nearly every home game at Great American Ball Park, eating a hamburger (never with cheese) and ice cream out of a Reds cap bowl and sharing his encyclopedic knowledge of baseball with whomever was lucky enough to accompany him that day. Beyond his numerous accolades, Jimmy was perhaps best known for his undeniable quick wit and truly genius humor. He often held court with his bold jokes and one-liners and possessed a unique ability to elicit laughter, tears, and utter disbelief from a single audience. His extensive archives of comedy were often tapped by friends and colleagues as a top tier resource for humor. Jimmy is pre-deceased by his father Albert Miller, mother Otalee Miller Bailen, stepfather Charles Bailen, and brother William Miller. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Lauren; daughter, Katherine (Ida) Miller; son, Casey (Kate) Miller; sisters, Stephanie (Robert) Schriber and Lisa (Murray) Horwitz; and his stepchildren, Amanda (John) Zessin, Liza (Jonathan) Hudec, Lily (Thomas) Vanasse, and William Cohen, and beloved pup, Barry Barkin. Jimmy's legacy is carried by his grandchildren Emma, Alison, Zoe, Nora, Margot and Sadie. Funeral service to be held at 10 am on Friday, October 3 at Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Visitation will commence at 9 am. Burial will be PRIVATE for family only. In lieu of flowers, please offer memorial contributions to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.



