James Morrison

Obituaries
7 hours ago
Morrison, James Joseph-Allen

Age 37, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will gather one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

