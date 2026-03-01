James Mumaw

Mumaw, James F.



MUMAW, James F., age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at his residence. James was a Air Traffic Controller for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service. He was then a Personal Financial Counselor, retiring after 10 years. James was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and was very active in the Knights of Columbus, where he held many leadership positions.



James was preceded in death by his parents, James & Ella Mumaw; sisters, Louise Boudreau, Bernadette Sagul. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Margaret; daughters & sons-in-law, Joan Mumaw & Scott Claypool, Catherine Dell, Margaret & Tyler Gingrich; son & daughter-in-law, Michael & Teri Mumaw; grandchildren, Catrina Yost (Terrance), Aron Dell (Josh), Eric Gingrich (Julie), Rachel Mumaw-Schweser (Noah), Daniel Mumaw; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Alexzander, Zachariah, Benjamin, Steven; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Thursday, March 5, 2026 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Private interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Wednesday at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



If you are so inclined, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lt. Col. James F. Mumaw USAF, Ret '56 & Margaret Mumaw Scholarship Fund at Saint Joseph's University or can be mailed to University Advancement, Saint Joseph's University 5600 City Ave Philadelphia, PA 19131.



