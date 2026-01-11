James Phillips

PHILLIPS, James M.



PHILLIPS, James M., 82, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 27, 2025. He was born on October 12, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late J. Howard and Margaret M. (O'Brien) Phillips. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1961 and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. Jim proudly served in Korea and in 1964, he returned home to begin working on his education. He graduated from Wright State University, but it was during his classes at Wittenberg University where he found the love of his life, Mary Ellen. They were married in 1968 and spent the next 56 years dedicated to each other and their family. Prior to his marriage, Jim began his career in quality control for International Harvester/Navistar, where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. In 1977, he started Jim Phillips Realty, where both he and Mary Ellen worked for the next 40 years. Jim was a devoted member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include four children, Maureen Phillips, Katie Phillips, Colleen (Gerritt) Smith and Jimmy (Julie) Phillips; five grandchildren, Aidan and Ellah Smith, Brendan, Keegan and Liam Phillips; one sister, Linda Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ellen Phillips in 2024 and four siblings, Margaret Mullins, Nancy Hirst, Terry Phillips and Patti Greene. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 am on Saturday, January 17, 2025 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 pm in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



