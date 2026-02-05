James Reed Sr.

Reed Sr., James T. "Jim"



James T. Reed Sr., age 87 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 29, 2026 at St. Leonard Center. He was born July 31, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Joseph and Mildred Reed. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cora Louise Reed; daughter, Sandra Downs; grandson, Joseph Jacaruso; sister, Judith Kay Reed. Jim is survived by his daughter Pamela Voelkl; son James Reed Jr (Karen); grandchildren Alex Reed, Jenna Reed (Charlie Holst), Marcy Reed and Daniel Downs Jr.; special great grandson Dominick Jacaruso; great grandson Oliver Reed and great granddaughters Ellie Jo Holst, Penelope Monet Reed, Maggie Louise Holst and Zoey Elizabeth Holst. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Day City Hospice in Jim's honor. Visitation will be Saturday, February 7, 2026 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



