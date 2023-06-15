JAMES, Robert F. "Frank"



ROBERT F. "FRANK" JAMES, age 69, of Springfield, passed away on June 10, 2023. He was born in Springfield on September 9, 1953, the son of Jesse and Helen (Drummond) James. Frank retired from Conduit Pipe Products after 48 years of service. He took great pride in being a hard worker and providing for his family. He leaves behind his longtime companion2, Norma Humphrey; two children, Jesse (Lindsay) James and Tina McCormick; grandchildren, Max and Adelyn James, along with Darren, Michael and Amanda Rosales, as well as Katelyn and Robert McCormick. Frank also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Poplin and Beatrice Boshears and special friends, Rocky Day and Randy Coy. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by a sister, Annetta Scerba; son-in-law, Robert McCormick Jr. and brother-in-law, Samuel Poplin. At Frank's request, no services will be held at this time. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral