JAMES, Roger C., 70, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born October 5, 1953 at Edwards Air Force Base in California to the late William C. and Eloise (Bookout) James. Roger was in the flooring industry in Dalton, GA before moving to Ohio and becoming the owner and operator of James Flooring for over 35 years. His favorite pastimes included fishing with his grandkids, going to Daytona and talking with his customers. Survivors include his wife, Judy (Moore); two sons and spouses, Jeff & Tina James, Ringgold, GA and Brandon & Ashley James, Springfield, OH; three grandchildren, Tripp, Harvey and Natalie James; two siblings, Bobby & Emily James and Connie & Terry Neal, both of Dalton, GA; his beloved dog, Sophie and his two best friends, Craig Vaughn and Brian Lewis. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne James. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Robert Hawker officiating. Private Burial will be held in Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or ASPCA.



