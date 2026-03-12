James Smith III

Smith III, James R.



February 18, 1946 - March 7, 2026



Jim passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Bradenton, FL. A former resident of Middletown, Ohio, he was a devoted husband, father, and outdoorsman.



Jim was born in Middletown, Ohio, to James R. Smith Jr. and Phyllis (Huntsbarger) Smith. He proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He retired from the Building Maintenance Department of Miami University of Ohio. Jim could take on any project with success - he created a basement under an existing home, built his family a home in the woods of West Middletown, dug and stocked two ponds with fish he caught, and even installed a Geothermal HVAC system before local contractors could offer it. He loved fishing - freshwater to salt water - with his dog by his side and had a genuine Love of nature - caring for every critter he found and most importantly, he was a loving husband and father who will be remembered for his quiet strength and unwavering love for his family. By his words and actions, he instilled honesty, the value of hard work, and the beauty that can be found in this world. He will be dearly missed.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother Henry Knight; sister, Judith (McDowell) Staton (Wayne); and loving uncles Thomas J. Huntsbarger (Ilene) & (Wilma Jean) and Paul Huntsbarger (Charlene).



He is survived by his wife, Ginger; his sons, Jerry (Barbara), and Ryan (Leslie); sisters, Cynthia Schmitt (Jim), Melissa Howard (Terry).



Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Friday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday at the funeral home. Burial with Navy Military Honors will be at Woodside Cemetery.





