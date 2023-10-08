James, Steven L. Sr.



age 63, departed this life Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio.



He is survived by many loving family and friends. Graveside services will be 10A, Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at West Memory Gardens Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral