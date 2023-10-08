James, Steven L. Sr.
age 63, departed this life Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio.
He is survived by many loving family and friends. Graveside services will be 10A, Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at West Memory Gardens Cemetery. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
