James, Steven

Obituaries
1 hour ago

In Loving Memory

Don't cry for me,

now that I am free.

Just look around anywhere, and that is where I'll be.

For I am the daylight,

when the sun starts to rise.

I'm the bright rainbow,

you see with your eyes.

I'm the tiny raindrops,

that sprinkle in the wind.

I'll always be here with you, for there really is no end.

I'm the dew that's on the ground, and the quietness all around.

Yes, I am so very happy, with this new life I have found.

I'm the peaceful summer breeze,

that flows softly through the trees.

I'm the bluebird in the sky, that sings with such ease.

Yes, I am so very happy, so happy to be free.

Love you and miss you,

Your Family

