James Wenzke

Wenzke, James Francis



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Jim, who departed this life on November 28, 2025 at the age of 81. Jim was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Born on December 18, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio, Jim was the third of eleven children to Frank and Rita Wenzke. Jim graduated from the University of Dayton and Ohio Northern University College of Law. Throughout his life, Jim was known for his kindness, encouraging smile, and steadfast love for family and friends. Jim worked as a Montgomery County, Ohio Public Defender for 33 years. His commitment to excellence and genuine care for others made a lasting impact on colleagues and clients alike. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellie; children, Marie, Laura Sigler and Michelle Nissen (Gary). Grandchildren, Nicholas and Christina Nissen and Melissa Kreuter (Vern); Allison, J.P., Morgan and Brandon Sigler; and Great Grandson Verner Conrad Kreuter, as well as many dear friends and extended family members. Jim loved adventure. He was an avid SCUBA diver, sailor and world traveler, most recently visiting Machu Picchu in Peru. He also developed a love and commitment to therapeutic riding and actively participated in STEP Suncoast. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on February 14, 2026, at STEP Suncoast, 1615 Verna Rd., Sarasota, FL 34240 beginning at 2 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend and share memories. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to STEP at stepsuncoast.org reflecting Jim's generous spirit and commitment to helping others. Jim's legacy of love, kindness, and resilience will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. May he rest in peace.



