James Wood

Wood, James Virgil



WOOD, James Virgil, 93, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 16, 2026, in his home surrounded by family. James was born on July 17, 1932, in Ironton, Ohio, the son of Elias and Vesta (Hackworth) Wood. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, then spent most of his career as a farmer. He was also a member of Victory Chapel Church in South Charleston. James was an avid bowler and fisherman, loved to watch wrestling and loved playing with his dogs. Survivors include three children, Carol (James) Williamson, Deborah Nickell and Rhonda (Michael) Spradlin; four grandchildren, Aaron (Kyla), Hannah (Andy), Michaela (Michael) and Sarah; four great grandchildren; four siblings, Vesta Mae Alford, Mary Pike, Linda Zabel and Raymond Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Reva, in 2020; and seven siblings. The family would like to thank Affinity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. The service will also be livestreamed at www.conroyfh.com. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice.



