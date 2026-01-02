James Zimmer

age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Sat., Dec. 27, 2025. He is survived by his children Brad, Brenda Gibson and Beth (Tim) Cunningham; grandsons Tyler (Jessie) and Alex (Caitlin) Cunningham; six great grandchildren Theodore, Ellie, Christopher, Charlotte, Olivia and Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends on Sun., January 4, from 5 to 7p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, at 11a.m. on Mon., January 5, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. For full remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

