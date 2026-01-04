James Zimmer

Zimmer, James N. "Jim"



age 91, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. Jim passed the way he and his family had prayed would happen when the time came - peacefully in his home, in his favorite chair. He was born February 23, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to Eugene and Marie (Brendel) Zimmer. Jim graduated from Patterson Co-operative High School and Palmer College of Chiropractic, becoming one of the first three licensed chiropractors in the state of Ohio. Being a chiropractor was not only his career, it was his passion. He and his brother, Art, had a thriving practice. Serving patients on a first-come, first-served basis, they often saw standing room only in their waiting room, with people lined up out the door at times. Jim served two years in the US Army. He married Constance Melke in 1956 and together they raised four children. Jim and Connie celebrated nearly 52 years of marriage before her passing in 2008. A faithful Catholic, Jim was a member of Ascension parish since the 1960s. Almost every weekday morning for more than 15 years, you could find him walking the track at the Kettering Recreation Complex and visiting the staff around the building afterward. Jim treasured his family. He was especially proud of his grandsons and delighted in his six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Marie; seven siblings Elwood, Paul, Eugene, Robert, Arthur, Marilyn, and Charles; wife, Connie; son, Brian; and son-in-law, Gene Gibson. He is survived by his children Brad, Brenda Gibson and Beth (Tim) Cunningham; grandsons Tyler (Jessie) and Alex (Caitlin) Cunningham; six great grandchildren Theodore, Ellie, Christopher, Charlotte, Olivia and Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends on Sunday, January 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 5, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.



