Jamison, Norma Jean



Norma Jean Jamison, 92, of New Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024. She was born July 27, 1932, in Menfee County, KY, the daughter of the late Ellis and Anna Whitt. Norma was a loving wife, mom, and grandma. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Norma loved tending to her flowers and garden, all while watching the birds on the farm. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Don Jamison; children Linda Eckerly, Ron (Debra) Jamison, and Melissa (Chuck) Wade; brother Jim (Becky) Whitt; sisters Pauline (Larry) Miller and Martha McKnight; grandchildren Matt (Monica) Jamison, Michelle (Jon) Stafford, and Sarah (Brad) Hornback; great-grandchildren Kyle (Nikki) Jamison, Blake (fiancée Molly) Jamison, Brayden Stafford, Chase Stafford, and Seth Hornback; great-great grandson Walker Jamison; several nieces and nephews. Norma is preceded in death by her grandson Shawn Eckerly; brothers Oscar Whitt and Charles Whitt; sister Wanda Lee Lakey; son-in-law Ed Eckerly; and brother-in-law Bob McKnight. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2024, from 10-11am with the service to honor Norma beginning at 11:00am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Impact Bethel. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com