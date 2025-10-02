Boocher, Jane



Jane Boocher, 85, of Charlevoix, Michigan, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2025 at Boulder Park Terrace. She was born on September 26, 1939 in Scioto County, Ohio, the daughter of Theodore and Selma (Potts) Cox.



After graduating from West Carrollton High School in 1957, Jane married Jim Boocher on the first of June. They honeymooned in the Great Smokey Mountains and started a home together in Dayton, Ohio. Jane excelled at typing in school and began working as a typist at Gentile Air Force Station that autumn, when she reached the age of eighteen. After winning multiple awards for speed and accuracy, Jane moved to San Diego in 1960 for Jim's new job with United Airlines, returning to Dayton two years later. She spent the sixties as a homemaker, raising two children, and then worked professionally again in the seventies as an office manager in health care. The family moved to Charlevoix in 1978, where Jane was the office manager at a local church. From 1983 to 1988 the couple lived in Phoenix, Arizona where she worked at Target stores. After moving back to Charlevoix, she worked full-time as a daycare provider for more than ten years. In every role Jane was meticulous in her work, both at home and at the office, wanting to take good care of everyone around her, always with kindness and dedication.



When not working, Jane enjoyed visiting with family and friends, reading, taking long walks with her husband, and then walks with her much-loved caregiver Heather Garcia, after Jim passed away. Her greatest joy was in caring for small children, so her daycare business in the 1990s allowed her to earn a living by doing what she loved.



Jane is survived by two children, Linda (Jim) Boss of Charlevoix and Scott (JoAnne) Boocher of Phoenix, Arizona (and Hamilton, Montana); one sister, Wanda (Larry) Woody of Dayton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Vanessa Godard of Hamilton, Montana, Connor (Marissa) Boss of Jessup, Maryland, Ryder Boss of Traverse City, Michigan, and Austin Boocher of Phoenix, Arizona; and one great-grandchild, Jack Godard, son of Vanessa. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Boocher; and three siblings, Lora Mae Carl, Juanita Brown, and David Cox.



Jane's family celebrated her life privately on September 26, 2025, her 86th birthday. Arrangements are in the care of the Charlevoix Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Please sign her online guestbook at www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com



