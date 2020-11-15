JANEK, Winifred M.



93, went to be with the lord on Thursday, November 12th, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on July 29th, 1927, in Hartsgrove, OH. She previously worked with Centerville School District, Centerville Police Department and later retired from Elder-Beerman's. Winifred was a life member of the VFW women's auxiliary, was an avid participant in many community activities. She truly loved the Lord and shared the good news with all those she came in contact with. She was preceded in death by her parents (Blanche and Winfield Such), sister (Mariedna Pennington), son (Thomas Janek), daughter-in-law (Jan Janek), grandson (Christopher Wilson), and others. She is survived by her brother (Windell and Mayme Janek), son



(Albert and Juliane Janek), son (Greg and Kim Janek),



daughter (Wini Jean Janek), daughter-in-law (Colleen Janek), 13 grandchildren (John, Brian, Michael, Ryan, Nate, Jesse, Heather, Tim, Kevin, Dan, Jodi, Josh, and Jayci), 21 great-grandchildren and many other loved ones. She will be truly missed by all those who knew her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 17, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Fr. John Tonkin celebrating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, from 10:00 am until time of mass. Please respect the current guidelines by practicing social distancing and understanding that masks are required for attendance at the services. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Winifred to the West Enon CWC, Adopt-A-Child, 4800 Snider Rd., Fairborn, OH 45334 in honor of her many years of teaching and deep love of children. "I am truly blessed"- Winifred Janek. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone



Funeral Home, Vandalia.

