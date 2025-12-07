Janet Achor

Achor, Janet Eileen (Minor)



Janet Eileen (Minor) Achor, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and devoted friend, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio after a short illness. She was born May 27, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Robert and Gertrude Hughes and spent most of her childhood on West Eighth Street in Price Hill. Janet attended St. William Elementary School and graduated from Seton High School in 1956 where she was the captain of the table tennis team and a member of the choir. She moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1958.



In addition to raising her four children, Janet worked for many years as an office manager at St. Elizabeth's Family Health Center in Dayton and then at Miami Valley Hospital's Family Health Center. Later in life she became an Emergency Medical Technician for Washington Township and Miami Township, and it was in that latter role that she met the love of her life, Tom Achor, to whom she has been married for 34 years.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Gertrude Hughes, her brother Robert (Butch) Hughes, and her daughter Loraine Minor. Also preceding her in death were her beloved dogs Lizzy, Sandy, and Pookie.



In addition to her loving husband Tom, Janet is survived by her children: Linda Heigel (Kevin), Richard Minor, and Mary Ray, and her sister, Lois Engler. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Nancy Achor and Carolyn States.



Janet is also survived by many beloved grandchildren: Emily Heigel (Michael Kennedy), Brian Heigel (Jamie Rivera), Julie Heigel (Martha Jane Zaring), Ricky Minor, Daniel Minor (Amanda) Jenna Minor, Matthew Minor, Anna Theresa Minor, Nick Ray, and Amanda Ray. Janet has also been blessed with three great-grandchildren: Conner Creech, Steven Ray, and Rory Kennedy, and was looking forward to two more great-grandchildren on the way.



Janet will be remembered for her quick wit, her strong opinions (which she often voiced freely), her unwavering devotion to her family, friends, and the Dallas Cowboys, and her fierce determination to recover and thrive, even in the face of overwhelming odds. She touched countless lives with her kindness, humor, and strength.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 15, 2025 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kohler Center, 4572 Presidential Way, Kettering, Ohio 45429. We ask that you please join the family in sharing your stories and memories of Janet. Food and drink will be served. Private burial will take place on December 16, 2025 at Centerville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center or Artemis Center to honor Janet's love of animals and women in need.



Donate to SICSA: https://sicsa.org/individual-giving/general-donations/



Donate to Artemis Center: https://www.artemiscenter.org/ways-to-donate



May Janet's memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.



