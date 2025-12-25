Janet Black

Black, Janet



Janet Elizabeth Black, 90, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2025. Born August 14, 1935, she was a longtime educator, community volunteer, and member of Normandy United Methodist Church. Janet is survived by her husband of 69 years, James "Jim" Black; sons Scott (Rose) Black and Brian Black; and grandson Devin Black. Visitation will be held Monday, December 29, 2025, from 10–11 a.m. at Normandy Church, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Normandy Endowment Fund. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



