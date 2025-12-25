Janet Black

Photo of Janet Black

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Janet Black
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Black, Janet

Janet Elizabeth Black, 90, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2025. Born August 14, 1935, she was a longtime educator, community volunteer, and member of Normandy United Methodist Church. Janet is survived by her husband of 69 years, James "Jim" Black; sons Scott (Rose) Black and Brian Black; and grandson Devin Black. Visitation will be held Monday, December 29, 2025, from 10–11 a.m. at Normandy Church, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Normandy Endowment Fund. For full Remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
William Bledsoe
2
Hazel Terrell
3
Christopher Stone
4
Charlene Huff
5
George Beane IV