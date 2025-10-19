Janet Brooks

BROOKS, Janet M.



Janet M. Brooks, 77, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 6, 2025. She was born on January 20, 1948, in Rome, New York, the daughter of George H. and Margaret S. (Slocum) Stannard. She grew up in Rome, New York, but moved to Springfield in 1970 to raise her family. Janet had a true passion for life and found joy in the simple things that made each day special. She worked at K-Mart, where she was known for her hard work and friendly smile. She loved spending time in her garden, tending to her flowers and plants with care, and enjoyed watching NASCAR races, Buckeye Football and loved the Bengals. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, and she was never beaten in a game of Scrabble. Her love for animals was quite strong; she had a gentle heart for every pet that came into her life. Family and friends will remember her for the delicious dishes she lovingly prepared-especially her famous spaghetti and meatballs, deviled eggs, and 10 lbs of 24 Hour fruit salad that were staples at every gathering. She dearly loved Christmas and anyone who came to her house for the holiday had a named stocking hanging on her wall. Janet's true love was spending time with her children and their growing families. She is survived by her children, Wendy Ford (Keith) Braden, Craig (Shirley) Ford, Jeff (Becky) Ford, and Jenny (Todd) Severt; her beloved grandchildren, Rachel (Molly), Nic, Josh, Brooke (Brendon), Zach (Shawna), Masen (Jessica), Zane (Leanna), Emerson, and Raelyn; 12 beautiful great grandchildren; brother Keith (Cathy) Stannard; nieces and nephews; special friend Susan DeCamp; and a bonus child Dani Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband David Dalhover; and four siblings Carol, Joan, David, and Michael. Janet will be remembered for her kindness and the love she shared with those closest to her. Family and friends may gather to celebrate Janet's life on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 5:00–6:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com