Janet Chandler

Chandler, Janet P.



Janet P. Chandler of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away in her home November 1, 2025 after a long bout with Alzheimer's. She was born November 25, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Evelyn Snapp. Janet was an employee of the Tecumseh school district and an avid bowler who loved cruises and traveling with her husband. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Phillip Chandler; her siblings Don Snapp, Deb McKinley, Jim Snapp and her two children Tricia Gonzales and Christopher Chandler and two grandchildren; Emma and Tyler Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Evelyn Snapp and her brother James Snapp; and her in laws George and Velma Chandler. Visitation for Janet will be held Friday, November 7, 2025 at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home; 1002 E. High St Springfield, OH 45505 from 4-6 PM with services following at 6:00 pm. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



