Janice Brown

Obituaries
7 hours ago
Brown, Janice Marie

Janice Marie Brown, age 71, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, September 29, 2025. Funeral Service 11 am Friday, October 10, 2025 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

