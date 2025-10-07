Janice Brown

Brown, Janice Marie



Janice Marie Brown, age 71, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, September 29, 2025. Funeral Service 11 am Friday, October 10, 2025 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com