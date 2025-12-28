Jannet Brownfield

Brownfield, Jannet



age 91, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on September 9, 1934, in Los Angeles, California to Louis and Grace Bertrand. Jan graduated from Woodbury University, Burbank, California in 1955. She retired at age 62 as a circulation coordinator at Wright Library in Oakwood, Ohio. On October 6, 1956, she married Roderick A. Brownfield in Los Angeles, California. Jan was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a passion for reading, travel, art, and her faith. She was an active member of several Catholic parishes over the years. Those who knew her will remember her for her thoughtfulness, kindness, humor, and generosity. A funeral service will be held on January 6, 2026, at 10:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee Rd, Springboro, OH 45066. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville, 81 N Main Street on January 5, 2026, from 4 pm to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Dayton. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com