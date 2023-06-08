Janosik, Carolyn Sue



Carolyn Sue Janosik, age 86, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Lawrenceburg, Indiana on March 22, 1937 to William and Ruth (Kennedy) Leeker who proceeded her.



Carolyn graduated from William Henry High School in 1955. She enrolled in Bethesda School of Nursing and graduated in 1958 with a RN degree. On August 9, 1958 she married Robert Janosik and they celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2019.



Carolyn worked as a RN at Fort Hamilton Hospital and later at Linden Medical Group before retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Mark's UMC.



Carolyn loved her family, enjoyed going to Broadway plays, and collecting lighthouses. She was described as being "sassy" and "competitive", and that attitude helped her to excel in golf, achieving a "hole-in-one". She also enjoyed vacations with her husband and her family.



Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Jane (Chris); grandchildren Bryan (Christina), Jill, and Faith; great-grandchildren Cameryn, Owen, and Archie; a host of other family and friends who will miss her dearly.



She was proceeded in death by her husband, her brother Jerry Leeker, and her son Tom Janosik in 2017.



A memorial gathering will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 from 10:00am until time of services beginning at 11:30am on Friday, June 9 2023. Pastor Joe Payne, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn Sue Janosik's name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the family.

