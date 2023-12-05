Janz, Frances "Fran"



Frances "Fran" Janz, age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 7, 1930 the daughter of Joseph and Florence (Fruh) Janz. Fran was employed as a school teacher for many years for Clinton County and City of Cincinnati of Cincinnati Schools. She was a very active member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church where she was involved in the Altar Rosary Society, St. Vincent DePaul, a Eucharistic Minister, and a Lector. Fran is survived by her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Magdala RSM and Mary Immaculata VHM. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Michael Pucke, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com