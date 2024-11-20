Jaske, James J.



90, of Englewood, passed away November 16, 2024. Born in Detroit, MI on October 8, 1934. James is survived by wife of 64 years, Dianne, children, Cheryl(James) Davis and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Jaske; grandchildren, Kyle Davis, Zac Davis, Ava Jaske and Alana Jaske. Funeral service with veteran honors at Dayton National Cemetery is planned. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or American Cancer Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com