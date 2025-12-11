Jean Lampman

Lampman, Jean Marilyn



Jean Marilyn Lampman, age 86 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on December 8, 2025. She was born in Greenhills, Ohio on December 3, 1939 the daughter of Hugo Hans and Irene Olive (Will) Meier. She attended Goodman Elementary School and was a graduate of North College Hill. Jean was a longtime member of White Oak Christian Church, Son-Light Fellowship Church and a current member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church. She loved reading, especially scripture. She was very intelligent and loved her King James Bible. Jean also enjoyed gardening and was an animal lover, especially her cats. She is survived by her daughters, Dorena "Dori" Lynn (Kerry) Becker, Donna Jean (Paul) Giltner, Deborah "Debbie" Sue (Tim) Nienaber and Diana "Fritzie" Lee (Jon) Johnson; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 7 step-grandchildren; her step-children, Dean (Marcia) Lampman, Eve (David Cox) Reckers and Derek (Chi) Lampman; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo Hans and Irene Olive (Will) Meier, her first husband of 21 years Gordon H. Koch, her second husband of 20 years Dean A. Lampman, three brothers Roland (Juanita) Meier, Howard "Whitey" (Ruth) Meier and Norman (Violet) Meier, and one sister Joan Marilyn Meier. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope Baptist Church or SPCA Cincinnati. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



