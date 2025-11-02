Stell (Geis), Jean



Jean Stell (nee Geis) age 99, beloved wife of the late Edward R; mother of Marguerite Bartlett (Jeffery) of FL Barbara Prunty (Wyatt) of TN; grandmother of Edward L Bartlett (Robyn) David F Bartlett (Emily) Heather C McKay (Andrew) Ian M Prunty (Stephanie); great-grandmother of Avery, Maxwell, Alexander, Stella, August, Florence, and Gabriel.



Jean began her study of piano when she was very young. She performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra at the age of 12. She had her debut at Carnegie Hall when she was 17.



She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Music, and graduate degrees from the Juilliard School of Music and L'ecole de Musique et Musicologie de Sorbonne.







Jean performed throughout her life and was a soloist with many orchestras including the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra. She was a soloist with the Cleveland Women's Symphony when she was 83.



In 1958 Jean and 5 other professional musicians formed the Rocky River Chamber Music Society which is still thriving and in its 67th season.



She was active in The Rocky River United Methodist Church, SAI (Sigma Alpha Iota an international music society for women) and in her community.



The Memorial Service is on Saturday, November 8 at 11:00 am at the Rocky River United Methodist Church Chapel. 19414 Detroit Rd. Rocky River, Oh 44116.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Rocky River Chamber Music Society PO Box 16481 Rocky River Ohio 44116. www.BerryMcGreevey.com



