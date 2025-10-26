Jean Vance

Vance (Brandow), Jean



Jean B. Vance (nee Brandow) passed away peacefully on Friday, October, 17, 2025, at the age of 79. She was born July 16, 1946. She is survived by her husband, Carl, of 56 years, her loving children, Lezlie, Ashley (Jamie), Adam (Rachel), and grandchildren, Adley, Logan, Chase, Jenna, Leo and Samson. There will be a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Middletown Arts Center or the Oxford Community Arts Center. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com



