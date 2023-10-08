JEANBLANC, Laurance Oliver "Larry"



LAURANCE OLIVER "LARRY" JEANBLANC, age 83, of Springfield, passed away in his home on September 27, 2023. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on July 18, 1940, son of the late Oliver and Gladys (Vinje) Jeanblanc.



Larry was a 1958 graduate of Springfield High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge in 1963, Larry began working in Springfield and retired from Robbins & Myers (Kone) in 1999 after many years of service. Dating back to the 1960's, Larry was active in birding and documenting his daily activities in extensive digital photography, recording the birds he had seen. This led him through his travels across the country and as far as Argentina. Though he was never married, Larry was dedicated to his family and was proud of being the family recorder and photographer.



Larry is survived by his sister, Marcia Marie (Rizwanul) Haque; brother, Guy Vinje Jeanblanc; many nieces and nephews, along with several birding friends.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 10:30-11:30am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Larry's life will begin at 11:30am. The family will continue to receive guests during a reception in The Landing, adjacent to the funeral home, beginning at 12:30pm. Larry will be laid to rest with military honors at Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





