Jeanette Gibson

Gibson, Jeanette Regina



Jeanette Regina Gibson, age 67, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Celebration of Life 12 pm Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, OH. Calling hour 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



