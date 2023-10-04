Jeffers, Thomas Leon



age 74 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023. Tom was born in Aurora, Nebraska on June 11, 1949 to Dean Herman Jeffers and Nelle Cleo (nee Applebee) White. He graduated from Middlesboro High School in KY, class of 1967 and served in the US Air Force from 1969-72. Tom was a Butler County Veterans Service Commissioner for 9 years, proud American Legion member for over 30 years and Commander of the Durwin-Schantz American Legion Post 138 for 2 years. In 2022, Tom was inducted into the City of Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the AMVETS and a member of the Monkey Mutual Aid Society of Hamilton. Tom is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sheri Motzer-Jeffers; his daughters, Christina (Mike) Post and Candace (Jason) Lopp; his grandchildren, Emma Parker, Lauren Adair and Jacob Thomas; his brother, Fred Jeffers; his nephews, Dan and David Jeffers; his mother-in-law, Mary Motzer; and numerous family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Dean Herman Jeffers and Nelle Cleo (Al) White; and his step-brother, Tom White. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's honor to Durwin-Schantz American Legion Post 138. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/