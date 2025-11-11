Jeffrey Hoppes

Hoppes, Jeffrey Brian



Jeffrey Brian Hoppes, 69, devoted husband and family man passed November 7, 2025. Jeff fought a long difficult battle with lung disease. He was surrounded by his loving family as he went to be with our Lord in Heaven. Born July 10, 1956, he was the son of the late L. Edwin and Mary Frances (Chapman) Hoppes. Jeff is survived by his wife, Roberta (Kelsey) Hoppes, daughter Megan (Kyle) Birk, and son Zachary (Chrissy) Hoppes, four grandchildren, Griffin and Camden Birk, Oliver and Matilda Hoppes. He is also survived by sister Ann (Damon) Baker, sister Jody (Adam) Porter, brothers Joseph (Nina) Hoppes, and Russell (Ruthie) Hoppes, and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and faithful friends. Jeff was a kind, gentle, loving soul with an unmatched sense of humor. He was wholeheartedly dedicated to his wife. He was proud of his kids and their many accomplishments. He adored his grandchildren. Jeff loved being with family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00pm Friday, Nov 14, and 10:00am Saturday, Nov 15, at Restoration at Hillside, 2021 Hillside Avenue. Service to follow on Saturday at 11:00am. The service will be a Cincinnati Reds Baseball theme. Feel free to wear Red's attire or the color red. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to the Mary Chapman Hoppes Children's Library (Northridge Branch), 4925 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Jackson, Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center.





