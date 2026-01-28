Jeffrey Mishos

Mishos, Jeffrey Scott



Jeffrey Scott Mishos, age 63, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at his residence on January 25, 2026. He was born on August 4, 1962, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Cheryl Darlene (Haven) Mishos and the late Simon Peter Mishos. Jeff is survived by his mother, Cheryl Mishos; his sisters, Jodi (Michael) Wright and Joni (Todd) Wyatt; his nieces, Jessica Mishos and Carly Wyatt; his great-nephew, Mishos Davis and great-niece Jonni Davis. He was also preceded in death by his great uncle and aunt and honorary grandparents, George and Ann McNally. Jeff had previously owned and operated a small gun shop in Ross, Ohio and later had worked for the Butler County Sheriff's Office. Jeff served in the Ohio National Guard, was a long-time member of the Butler County Sportsmen Club and NRA. He was well known for his vast knowledge of history, especially military and weaponry. His sharp mind, quick wit and kindness will be greatly missed by his family and many loyal friends. A heartfelt thank you to Jeff and Theresa Pelfrey for their friendship, kindnesses and caring so appreciated by Jeff. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.



