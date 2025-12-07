Jeffrey Mullins

Mullins, Jeffrey Scott



Jeffrey Scott Mullins, 59, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on December 1st 2025. Born on April 17th, 1966 in Dayton, he was a graduate of both Eastern Kentucky University (BBA) as well as the University of Dayton (MBA). Jeff was a devoted and loving father to Joshua, Ethan, and Caroline Mullins. Jeff was caring and dedicated to his children and family. He spent his 31-year career in healthcare information technology, where he was known for his attention to detail and exacting standards. He was always looking to help others, promoting integrity and quality. He loved bringing joy to others around him through his storytelling and sense of humor. In his free time Jeff was an avid reader, loved watching movies, and enjoyed cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals as well as OSU football. Despite his many responsibilities, he always made time for his children and family. Jeff was a man of kindness, generosity, and faith, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Connie Mullins, his brother, Jim Mullins, his children, and many friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly. A visitation service will be held on Friday, December 12th 2025 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene in Dayton, Ohio, with a service following from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM. Online condolences may be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



