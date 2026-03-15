Jeffrey Pheanis

Pheanis, Jeffrey Paul



Jeffrey Paul Pheanis, age 73, of Eaton, OH passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on October 17, 1952 in Hamilton, OH. Jeff graduated from Preble Shawnee High School. He retired from AK Steel in Middletown where he worked in the Chem Lab and the Pipe Shop. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 3:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH; www.gardfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeffrey's name to Almost Home Dog Rescue of Ohio, PO Box 1177, Powell, OH 43065.



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