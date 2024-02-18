Jendrian, Faye



on February 15th, 2024 passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Zelda Harger, and sisters, Anne and Patricia Harger. She is survived by her husband, Paul Jendrian, daughter Pamela Jendrian Fry, and granddaughters Abbey and Emma Fry. Faye was born on September 18th 1940 in Denver Colorado. She graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in mathematics, and moved to Dayton Ohio to begin her working career as a programmer analyst, eventually working her way up to project manager, at NCR, TRW, and the University of Dayton. Faye loved to play bridge and did so several days a week after her retirement from UD in 2005. Faye was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and attended services at Epiphany Lutheran Church as well. Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, with the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



