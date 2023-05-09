Jenkins, Irene



Jenkins, Irene, 92 of Springfield passed away May 5, 2023 in her residence. She was born in Scioto County, Ohio on January 8, 1931, the daughter of Harlan Joseph and Gypsie Conkel. Irene was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herbert; and two sisters and two brothers. Survivors include her children Linda Shaffer and Debbie (Roger) Binegar; grandchildren Julie (Dale) Taylor, Gretchen (Scott) Gaudard, Josh (Allison Bush) Shaffer, and Michael (Stephanie) Binegar; great-grandchildren Will, Lindsey, Zach, Isiah, Megan, Aiden, Mikaela, Grace, Nate, and Emma; great-great grandson Brycen; special friends Helen Hall and Cody Bogan; and her four-legged buddy Shelly Bean. Services to honor Irene will be Wednesday at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Mark Hackworth officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



