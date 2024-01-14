Jenkins, Lorenza
Lorenza Jenkins, age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, departed this life Monday, January 8, 2024. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Thursday, January 18, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Livestream funeral service begins at 11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral