JENKINS, Michael Vincent



Age 42, passed away on March 21, 2020. He was preceded in death in 2019, by his mother, Phyllis Anne Jenkins. He is



survived by his son Jacob Jenkins of Beavercreek, OH, his



father John D. Jenkins, Miami Township, OH, his sister



Michelle (Chad) Landis of Chicago, IL, and two nieces Allison and Annemarie Landis, and many uncles, aunts and cousins in the Dayton area and throughout the country. Mike was a 1996 graduate of Beavercreek High School. He enjoyed spending time with his son, reading, walking his dog, and watching sports- especially Reds Baseball and Ohio State Football. Mike was an active partner at Shelter Church, Kettering, Ohio, where he was known for his early arrival for services on



Sunday morning, assisting with the slides for services and his fellowship. He would come at a moment's notice to assist the church with any need. The family is very grateful to his church for providing him a faith home, as well as the true kindness, love, compassion, and friendship shown to Michael. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, at 12:15 following the regular Sunday Worship Service at Shelter Church, Dayton, OH, 1441 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45429. www.shelterchurch.tv. All are welcome to attend



worship @11am with the family or arrive for memorial @12:15pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in Michael's memory the Shelter Recovery Mission at Shelter Church: https://shelterchurch.churchcenter.com/giving. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

