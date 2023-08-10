Jenkins, Robert

Jenkins, Robert Louis "Bob"

Bob passed away on August 6, 2023. He was born August 17, 1936 to James & Druza and graduated in 1955 from Beaver High School. He married Shirley Hart in 1957 and welcomed 5 children.

He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 66 years, and children Keith (Mary), Susan (Russ) Harris, Sharon Hardin (Jason Wadzinski), Steve, and Karen (Cliff) Hellmund, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 12 at Polk Grove UCC at 11 am.

