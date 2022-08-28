JENKS, Thomas F.



78, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was born September 11, 1943, in Springfield to the late Walter and Dorothy (Curtis) Jenks. Tom worked at Navistar for 45 years as a Special Projects Manager. He worshiped at Covenant Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing golf. He spent time at the Springfield Country Club where he and his family enjoyed a longtime membership. He was also a member of the University Club, Clark Lodge No. 101 F&A.M. and the "Hour of Power." Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet, son Ty Jenks, granddaughter, Finley Jenks and cousins, Jack (Irene) Anders. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, August 30th from 5-7pm. A celebration of his life will be on Wednesday, August 31 at 11:00am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield. To leave online condolences and view his memorial video, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



