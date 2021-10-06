JENNEY, Carolyn

JENNEY (Bigelow),



Carolyn Winona



Carolyn Winona Bigelow Jenney, age 83, of Huber Heights, passed peacefully at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, surrounded by her loved ones on October 2nd, 2021.



She was born April 29, 1938, to John Merritt Bigelow and Edna (James) Bigelow in Finderne, New Jersey. On September 10, 1960, she married Gavin Dale Jenney, whom she had met on a college blind date. They lived in Rochester, New York, and Sepulveda, California, before moving to Dayton.



Carolyn graduated from Cedar Crest College with a degree in home economics. Later, she took accounting courses from Sinclair Community College. When her husband started his own research company, Dynamic Controls, Inc., she handled the financial part of the family business for 40 years.



She loved her family, her home, cooking, gardening, reading, and her pets. She was a nurturing mother who encouraged her children to develop their talents. Carolyn had a soft heart and many of her pets were rescues or foundlings.



Carolyn would often travel with her husband and went on many wilderness adventures to Canada, supporting Gavin's love of the great outdoors.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gavin Dale Jenney, Sr., and children; Lynda (Srivats) Gopinath of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Timothy (Valerie) Jenney of New Paris, Ohio, and



Gavin Dale (Karen) Jenney, Jr. of Huber Heights, Ohio. She has 8 grandchildren: Manisha (Ben) Haymond, Nina (Connor) Bunch, Deven Gopinath, Casey Gopinath; Michael Jenney,



Emily Jenney, Gavin Jenney III, and Madeline Jenney, and 3 great grandchildren, Daniel Haymond, Micah Haymond, and Emmett Bunch.



No public memorial is planned. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Grandview Hospital and Vitas Healthcare.

