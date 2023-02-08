JENNINGS,



Michael William



Age 75 of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by the love of his life, Myungsook, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage. He is also survived by his son, Eric Jennings of Dayton, his sister, Paula Curry of Florida, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Michael was a 1966 graduate of Belmont High School, and he attended Sinclair College and Wright State University. In 1967, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. He worked as an electrician for General Motors and Ford Motor Company from where he retired in 2007. He loved to travel, play cards, and fly fish. He also enjoyed having wine or his favorite, margaritas, with friends. Visitation is Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11 AM at the Tobias Funeral Home located at 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Funeral Service Celebration is at 1 PM following the visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton at hospiceofdayton.org/donations/. Fond memories or condolences for the family may be shared at



tobiasfuneralhome.com