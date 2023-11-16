JENNINGS (Donahue), Patricia A.



JENNINGS, Patricia A., 79, of Springfield, passed away November 14, 2023 in Brookdale Buck Creek. She was born September 6, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of George E. and Patricia M. (Grover) Donahue. She resided in Cincinnati for 60 years where she had worked as an X-Ray Tech. Survivors include five siblings and their spouses, Killy & Ron Brown, Joe & LuAnn Donahue, Mary & Tony Pavelka, Connie Rohrer and Dan & Jeri Lyn Donahue, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, George "Pete" and Jim Donahue, brother-in-law, Mike Rohrer and a nephew, Michael Rohrer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior in the church beginning at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Pete Donahue Parkinson's Scholarship Fund - https://www.metrowestymca.org/pete-donahue-parkinsons-scholarship . Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.





Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral