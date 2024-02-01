Jennings-Ryan, Deborah

Jennings-Ryan (Tresslar), Deborah Jo



Deborah J. Jennings-Ryan, age 72, of Dayton passed away on January 2, 2024. She was born in Dayton on July 5, 1951 to the late Robert and JoAn Tresslar. In addition to her parents, Deb is preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Thomas; brother, John Tresslar and sister-in-law, Rose Tresslar.



Deb is survived by her children, Sarah Boyd, Eric Jennings; siblings, Kirk Tresslar, Patricia (George) Antrobius; grandson, Grant Eby; beloved dogs, Zoey, Jewels; along with many other family and friends.



Deb graduated from Belmont High School, Class of 1969 and then attended Wright State University. She was married to Tom on August 22, 1987. Deb retired from Wright State University Archives Department in 2008. She enjoyed quilting, crafting, kayaking, going to the beach, photography and caring for her dogs. Deb had a big heart and loved to contribute to many different causes and organizations. She will be dearly missed and forever loved by all who knew her.



