Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JERDON, Melvin

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JERDON, Melvin E. "Mel"

59, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in his home. He was born October 14, 1962, in Hamilton, Ohio.

Mel was a graduate of Lakota High School. He worked as a fork lift operator for Palmer Trucking. Mel was an avid golfer and dog lover.

He is survived by his niece, Katie Jerdon (Mary Anne Hazlett); nephew, Kevin Jerdon (Amanda); great-nephew, Dean Jerdon; sister-in-law, Nancy Jerdon; as well as a host of friends.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Barbara (Rhine) Jerdon; his brother, Larry Jerdon; and his beloved

boxers, Muggly and Archie.

Private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. The family ask that you help celebrate Mel's life by doing something that he enjoyed or that you and Mel did

together.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCHULTZ, Daniel
2
WALLIN, Buddy
3
BRUGGEMAN, Nancy
4
CALLAHAN, Hilda
5
Lane-Rickert, Claire
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top